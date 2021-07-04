TALLEY, Mary Sue (Williams)

1925 – 2021

Susie Talley passed away peacefully at her home on June 11, 2021 after a short illness. She was born January 10, 1925 in Praise, Kentucky to John Claude Williams and Callie (Roberts) Williams and lived the first 7 years of her life in nearby Elkhorn City, Kentucky. The family then moved from the mountains of Kentucky to those of East Tennessee, settling in the city of Erwin where her father worked as a train conductor. Here she met her future husband and the love of her life, Bob Talley. After graduating from the University of Tennessee (UT) with a degree in Home Economics, Susie worked as a nursery school teacher, an expression of her life-long love of young children. She and Bob married in 1948 and then moved to Silver Spring, Maryland in 1951 where her son, David, and daughter, Carol, were born. In 1958, the family moved to Santa Barbara, California where Bob worked for Santa Barbara Research Center. Susie was a homemaker and did volunteer work for numerous local charities. She was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church.

Susie loved traveling and she and Bob visited many countries around the world. She delighted in parties and dancing and greatly enjoyed her many friends in Santa Barbara. She was an avid golfer and a tough competitor, particularly when there was a nickel riding on each hole. She and Bob were great fans of college basketball, frequently attending home games of the UCSB Lady Gauchos as well as watching the Lady Vols of UT and the Duke Blue Devils men’s team on TV.

Susie had a delightful sense of humor, the charm of a traditional southern lady and the strong opinions of a woman born and raised in the mountains. Her family was always the most important thing in her life and she freely shared her love with Bob, her children and grandchildren.

Susie was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert Talley; her parents, her brothers Paul and Walter Williams and her grandson, Benjamin Wiedmann. She is survived by her children David Talley (wife Patricia Behan), Carol Talley (partner Mark Viney) granddaughter Eva Wiedmann, all of Santa Barbara, CA; grandson Max Wiedmann (wife Cher Mucho) of San Diego CA, and a number of nephews and nieces.

A gathering of immediate family was held on June 17 at Susie’s burial to celebrate her life and to be with her as she was placed to rest next to her love, Bob. For those family and friends who wish to commemorate Susie’s life, please consider a donation in her honor to Family Service Agency, https://fsacares.org/

We wish to thank Dr. Michael Bernstein of the Sansum Clinic for the excellent medical care he provided Susie for more than 20 years. We are also extremely grateful to a wonderful group of home health aides for the skilled and loving care they gave Susie over the last nine years.