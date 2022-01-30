TALLMADGE, Hania

Hania Tallmadge, born May 26, 1933, passed away on January 14, 2022. In 1947 Hania with her parents, Leon and Marysia Puacz, were invited by Leon’s older sister Madam Ganna Walska, to live in a cottage on her Lotusland estate in Montecito, California. Hania began her education at Montecito School for Girls (now Casa Dorinda). She spoke no English but after a few years her language skills improved dramatically, and she graduated valedictorian. She moved on to college and marriage becoming a patron of the arts. She supported several charities, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, The Historical Society, the Music Academy of the West, Cottage Hospital and her favorite, The Lotusland Foundation. She was a member of the Valley Club of Montecito and Burnim Wood Golf Club.

Hania was predeceased by her husbands, Mark Addison Bacon and Harold Tallmadge. She leaves behind a son, Mark Addison Bacon. The family is very thankful for the excellent care she was provided by Dr. Koonce and the staff at the Casa Dorinda Medical Hospital. A private ceremony was held at Santa Barbara Cemetery.