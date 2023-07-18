Tamale class set for Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — Richard Lambert, chef and founder of National Tamale Day, will teach a tamale-making class 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara.

Chef Lambert will demonstrate techniques he uses to make his award-winning tamales and salsas.

The class, “Secrets of a Tamale Chef,” is designed for home cooks.

“Our cooking methods originated in Mexico City and are very traditional,” Mr. Lambert said, adding, “One of the secrets I share during the class is the special technique we use to make our tamales extra plump and moist.”

Each student will be served a variety of tamale samples and be shown how each flavor can be created at home. Additional class handout materials include Chef Lambert’s recipes, a listing of ingredient sources, plus tamale reheating and storage guidelines.

Those attending the class will get a free ebook version of Chef Lambert’s cookbook, “Preheat to 350 Degrees.” The book features 100 of the chef’s recipes plus his personal anecdotes.

Suggested donation for the class is $55 per person. To enroll, go to tinyurl.com/0721class.

