Tamales secrets

Chef teaches special class in time for Fiesta

Tamales are a traditional Latin American dish that incorporates a variety of fillings.

Chef Richard Lambert will host his tamale making class, “Secrets of a Tamale Chef,” this Saturday.

The class costs a suggested $55 donation and will include samples and a free cookbook.

The class uses a more traditional method of making tamales, and Chef Lambert hopes to help everyday home cooks improve their confidence in time for Fiesta season.

“It’s for home cooks, giving an idea about how to put together tamales, and it’s not quite as daunting as some people think,” Chef Lambert told the News-Press.

“Secrets of a Tamale Chef” is set for 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, 1435 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara.

Chef Richard Lambert says making a tamale is not as daunting as people might think.

Chef Lambert said he first fell in love with tamales as a kid growing up in Lindsay in Tulare County, where he would trade his tuna sandwiches with the other kids for their tamales.

Fast forward several decades later, after a career as a filmmaker, and Mr. Lambert decided to spend a year of his life in Mexico City — where his daughter lives and owns a restaurant — to learn how to properly make a tamale.

Chicken is among the popular fillings for tamales.

The Saturday class, Mr. Lambert assures, is sure to be fun and informative, and also tasty.

Said Mr. Lambert, “Be sure to come hungry, because we’ll be eating throughout.”

To enroll, go to tinyurl.com/0721class.

NATIONAL TAMALES DAY

Chef Richard Lambert is such a fan of tamales that he created National Tamales Day, which is celebrated every year on March 23.

The first National Tamale Day was celebrated in 2015 in Santa Barbara.

“It is a day where all kinds of tamales are appreciated — from the meat-filled ones to the cheesy ones,” according to nationaltoday.com/national-tamale-day.

Various ingredients can come together like magic in a tamale.

“Tamales are a traditional Latin American dish that is made using corn dough, called masa, and a variety of fillings,” the website continued. “The corn dough forms the outer pocket and the fillings make up the soft bit inside the pocket. Each tamale is wrapped in a corn husk or a banana leaf and is usually steamed or boiled before eating.

“One bite into it, and you can taste the pillowy taste of corn mingling with the delicious fillings.”

No wonder people have been eating tamales since 7000 BCE when the Aztecs and Mayans used them in their rituals and celebrations.