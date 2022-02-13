Tanner appointed CenCal Health chair

Retiring VNA Health CEO to lead board at local health plan

Lynda S. Tanner

Lynda S. Tanner will serve as chair of the 2022 CenCal Health board.

She has served on the board since 2015, most recently as vice chair and finance committee chair.

Ms. Tanner is the president and CEO of VNA Health, an organization of 250 employees providing hospice, home health and palliative care service programs to more than 12,000 people annually in Santa Barbara County. On Monday, in preparation for her upcoming retirement, Ms.Tanner will step down from her current position as CEO of VNA Health but will remain with the organization as past president and CEO during a period of transition.

“Having worked with Lynda during my earlier tenure at CenCal Health, I know her to be an exceptional healthcare executive who is wholly dedicated to her community,” Marina Owen, CenCal Health CEO, said in a statement. “Lynda will be invaluable to me and our board of directors, offering us her thoughtful, professional guidance as together we fulfill our mission of improving the health and wellness of our diverse communities.”

After successfully pressing for legislation to increase end-of-life inpatient beds, Ms. Tanner oversaw VNA Health’s opening in 2011 of a new state-of-the-art inpatient hospice facility, Serenity House. She also directed the acquisition of Community Home Health, which increased VNA Health’s delivery of home health services by 35% and successfully obtained branch status for a satellite location in Santa Ynez.

Since 2014, Ms.Tanner has participated in VNA Health’s annual PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare, providing leadership on key healthcare priorities in Santa Barbara.

In late 2017, after five years of diligent work, Ms. Tanner announced that VNA Health had achieved Level 4 of the We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

VNA Health is the only hospice organization in the Tri-Counties (Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo) to have achieved this level.

Ms. Tanner graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor of science in nursing and later earned a master’s degree in nursing administration. She has more than 40 years of experience working in homecare, including working as a consultant and a surveyor for the Joint Commission and as chief clinical executive at Sutter VNA and Hospice.

Active in many professional, service, business and community organizations, Ms. Tanner was named “Grand Champion of Healthcare” by the Pacific Coast Business Times in 2017.

