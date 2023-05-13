Tap into Zoo Brew at Santa Barbara Zoo

COURTESY PHOTO

Zoo Brew will take place June 3 at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

SANTA BARBARA — Zoo Brew, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s annual fundraiser that caters to beer and animal lovers alike, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. June 3, with a VIP hour from 3 to 4 p.m.

The zoo is at 500 Ninos Drive, Santa Barbara.

Guests, who must be 21 and older, are in for a “wild” day of sipping on a whole herd of beverages and interacting with the local brewers who crafted them, all while admiring the Zoo’s hilltop ocean view. VIP ticket holders will also enjoy early entry, appetizers and animal encounters.

This year’s event features more than 30 skilled beverage makers from California, including beer, cider, hard seltzer, wine and more. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.

Breweries, wineries, and beverage purveyors interested in participating can get more information by calling 805-962-5339, ext. 162, or emailing Belle Gilliam at bgilliam@sbzoo.org.

General admission tickets are $75 per person and include unlimited beer tastings and one Zoo Brew 2023 commemorative tasting cup, and VIP tickets are $110. All proceeds benefit the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

For more information, call 805-962-5339.

— Marilyn McMahon