Vincent van Gogh painting inspires collection

COURTESY IMAGES

The Vincent van Gogh painting “Tarascon Stagecoach” (1888) graces this tote bag at the Museum Store at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Inspired by the Vincent van Gogh painting, “Tarascon Stagecoach” (1888), in the current exhibit “Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources” at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Museum Store, 1130 State St., is showcasing unique items specially made for SBMA.

Included are notebooks, puzzles, totes, paperweights, surfboards, jewelry and more.

Vincent van Gogh’s “Shelter in Montmartre” is featured in this 1,000-piece puzzle.

In the artist’s letter to his brother Theo, van Gogh described the inspiration for this painting, even providing a small sketch so that Theo could get a sense of the composition.

“Well, I’ve just painted that red and green carriage in the yard of the inn ….The two carriages very colorful: green, red, wheels yellow, black, blue, orange,” Vincent van Gogh wrote. “ … The carriages are painted in the style of Monticelli, with impastos. You once had a very beautiful Claude Monet, of four colorful boats on a beach. Well, here it’s carriages, but the composition is of the same kind.”

“Tarascon Stagecoach” is seen on these mugs.

Vincent van Gogh’s “Still Life: Vase with Pink Roses” graces this notebook.

“Still Life: Vase withi Pink Roses” tops this paperweight.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com