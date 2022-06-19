Targeting Trump

COURTESY PHOTO

Donald Trump

Recently, we witnessed a prime time Soviet-like show trial concerning Jan. 6, 2021. Its goal: Defame, blame, destroy and prevent Donald Trump from running for president in 2024. It was a farce from beginning to end.

Why the hatred toward Mr. Trump? Do they hate him because of his success, fearlessness, common sense, as well as the fact he is not beholden to globalists and keeps promises, puts middle class first, supports energy independence, protects borders, supports police and military, is against endless wars and supports manufacturing in America? And do they hate him because he exposes their lies, frauds and dislike of America?

Looks like it to me. And by the way, what have the Democratic Party, the mainstream media, RHINOS and other anti-Trumpsters done to help America?

Vote wisely America in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Choose leaders who put America first.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria