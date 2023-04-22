Tartans reflect Scottish history and pride

COURTESY PHOTO

Adrian Stewart wears his grandfather’s kilt, a Regimental Highlander’s garment from World War I.

My last name is Stewart, and, yes, I have a Scottish connection, both by marriage and by heredity.

I had the good fortune at the young age of 23 to marry a Scot that I had met during my master’s year at the University of Edinburgh, and we have remained fast friends for 45 years. You see a photo here of Adrian wearing his grandfather’s kilt, a Regimental Highlander’s garment from World War I. Thus, when I heard of the recent discovery of a 16th-century kilt, I was, as they say in Britain, “gob smacked” and had to write to all of us in Santa Barbara who have Scottish heritage.

Our son, Laughlin Cameron Guthrie Stewart, wears one of the authorized versions of the Stewart tartan, so I was thrilled to see that this week the Scottish Tartan Authority was assisting the Victoria and Albert Museum in Dundee, Scotland, with a recent discovery, a fragment of an ancient tartan textile.

They found that the mustard-colored fragment of wool with a recognizable plaid pattern dates to 1500-1600. Evidence of the tartan as a symbol of Scottish pride exists in literature well before this discovery. However, nothing material in terms of an actual tartan had been discovered until now.

I am referring to the great discovery of the Glen Affric Tartan 1500-1600 which, according to Peter MacDonald, head of research of the Scottish Tartan Authority, is a magnificent piece of Scottish history. The fragment, discovered in a peat bog by a utility worker in 1995, was recently tested for age and dye quality. It was found that during the 14 weeks of testing and the removal of peak bog stains with acid and alkali baths that indeed the fragment at 55 x 43 cm was from the 16th century.

What is amazing is that there is actually a Scottish Tartan Authority Board, because before the 19th century, tartan was, as some scholars say, not all that notable, as it was only a working garment, and not clan based.

But when writers such as Robbie Burns and Sir Walter Scott made Scottish heritage so important in the 19th century that even Queen Victoria was wearing tartan at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with her trusted Scottish servant, well, then Scottish clan history, including the tartans, began to be important.

Northwest Scotland, where the fragment was found, was a traditional pathway crossing between two major oceans, transversed by a river. This is at Glen Affric, where the 16th-century tartan was found in a dense peat bog. Because there was little oxygen in the bog to break down the fragment, it was preserved. The selvedge indicates that the piece was a fragment of a cloak.

Experts say that this 16th-century cloak was worn by an average working man and did not indicate a clan. However, even if not clan-specific, kings and rulers indicated their allegiance to Scotland by wearing certain tartans as far back as the 1400s when in 1471 King James III wore a tartan sash. Then in 1538, King James V wore a tartan piece, and in 1662, King James V wore a tartan rosette.

In 1594, writings pertaining to the wars of an Irish Gaelic king mentioned that the leader recruited fierce warriors from the Hebrides (Northwest Scottish Coast Islands) who wore tartan and who were recognized as Scots by the Irish.

If you are of Scottish heritage, you might be interested in a book by the archaeologist Elizabeth Barber, who researched gravesites for years for her book “The Mummies of Urumchi.” She found warriors wearing tartan all over the known ancient world.

Urumchi is a location in China where tartan-clad warriors who were not of Asian heritage were discovered in an ancient grave.

The tradition of the weaving of yarn from wool into distinctive patterns in certain locations, originated by certain clans, is a symbol of Scottish pride. This month at the Victoria and Albert Museum (at their adjunct location in Dundee, Scotland) a show will be mounted about the history of the tartans, including this ancient 15th-century fragment.

The website Luxuo states that in the light of the great discoveries around Scots Tartans, a woolen mill, Holland and Sherry, in the city of Peebles, is creating a fine tartan of 100% pure Mongolian cashmere for $6000 a kilt. Says the mill’s director: “we are creating a champagne fabric rather than a beer fabric.”

And that is what the tartan is about. It is meant to be worn while drinking.

