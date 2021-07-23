Home Life ‘Taste of El Encanto’ to feature Colgin Cellars wines
COURTESY PHOTO
Paul Roberts, COO of Colgin Cellars and a master sommelier, will lead a “Taste Like a Sommelier” experience at El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — The iconic El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara will host “Taste of El Encanto,” a two-night event featuring Colgin Cellars, one of Napa Valley’s estates, Sept. 12-14.

The package event includes:

  • Two nights’ accommodation.
  • Daily breakfast.
  • “Taste Like a Sommelier” experience with Paul Roberts, COO of Colgin Cellars and a master sommelier.
  • “Bringing Colgin Cellars to You” pairing and tasting experience.
  • Six-course wine dinner featuring Colgin Cellars and LVMH wines.
  • Colgin Cellars “IX Estate” 2018 half-bottle turndown gift.

Guests can reserve the two-night minimum experience for two people starting at $4,331 per room plus tax. 

Reservations can be made by visiting www.belmondelencanto@bpcm.com.

