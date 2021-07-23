‘Taste of El Encanto’ to feature Colgin Cellars wines

SANTA BARBARA — The iconic El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara will host “Taste of El Encanto,” a two-night event featuring Colgin Cellars, one of Napa Valley’s estates, Sept. 12-14.
The package event includes:
- Two nights’ accommodation.
- Daily breakfast.
- “Taste Like a Sommelier” experience with Paul Roberts, COO of Colgin Cellars and a master sommelier.
- “Bringing Colgin Cellars to You” pairing and tasting experience.
- Six-course wine dinner featuring Colgin Cellars and LVMH wines.
- Colgin Cellars “IX Estate” 2018 half-bottle turndown gift.
Guests can reserve the two-night minimum experience for two people starting at $4,331 per room plus tax.
Reservations can be made by visiting www.belmondelencanto@bpcm.com.
— Marilyn McMahon