by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION, SCHLESINGER LIBRARY, RADCLIFFE INSTITUTE, HARVARD UNIVERSITY
Julia Child, who lived in Montecito during her final years, educated readers and viewers about French cooking and was known for her outgoing personality in her TV programs. The Taste of Santa Barbara events were in presented in her honor.
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The first-ever Taste of Santa Barbara, presented by the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience in partnership with the Julia Child Foundation, concluded Sunday with a Taste of Santa Barbara Wines event at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park in Santa Barbara. Above, Paige Dadmun, right, of Rusack Wines pours out a sample during the event, which also included a number of food samples, at left.
Above, Donna Yen, center, the executive director of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, introduces a panel of speakers during the event. Below, people enjoy their wine and food.
