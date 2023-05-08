Everything culinary on agenda during countywide week-long event

Julia Child was a groundbreaking chef who made culinary challenges entertaining for viewers of her TV programs.

As the Santa Barbara region continues to gain notoriety as a world-class culinary and cultural destination, the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, in partnership with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, is presenting the much-anticipated return of “Taste of Santa Barbara” from May 15 through 21.

After a successful inaugural year in 2022, the “Taste of Santa Barbara” has established itself as one of the region’s favorite signature food and wine celebrations, featuring a broad array of events and special happenings at restaurants, bars, farms and wineries, as well as pop-ups, workshops, speaker panels and more.

Signature events include “Lights, Camera, Julia,” a screening of some of the legendary Montecito chef’s most iconic television shows; “Cherry Bombe x Taste of Santa Barbara,” an afternoon of inspiring discussions with local female winemakers, chefs and producers making Santa Barbara County’s food and drink scene thrive; and the popular “Taste of Santa Barbara Wines” event featuring wine tastings and conversations with winemakers at the historic El Presidio in downtown Santa Barbara.

At left, a pop-up farmers market will be part of “The Taste of Santa Barbara.” At right, the popular “Taste of Santa Barbara Wines” event will feature wine tastings and conversations with winemakers at the historic El Presidio in downtown Santa Barbara.

Many of the region’s restaurants and bars will participate in “Dine Around Town with Julia Child” and “Pub Crawl with Paul” when the public can enjoy tribute dishes or specials as well as cocktails inspired by Julia and Paul Child.

As part of the SBCE and the Foundation’s commitment to education, this year guests can get in the kitchen with Apples to Zucchini Cooking School for a week of hands-on classes with some of Santa Barbara’s culinary stars.

Through the SBCE’s partnership with the Foundation, a portion of the proceeds from the “Taste of Santa Barbara” is used to make grants to local organizations making a difference in Santa Barbara County’s food system.

Sponsoring the event are Visit Santa Barbara, PBS Distribution, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, Chumash Foundation, bouchon, Margerum Wine Company, Acme Hospitality, Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic Theatre, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, Cherry Bombe, Edible Santa Barbara and WA Event Management.

La Cumbre Ranch is part of the “Taste of Santa Barbara Farm Tours.”

“The ‘Taste of Santa Barbara’ is a unique opportunity to explore the diverse culinary offerings of the region and brings together the best chefs, winemakers, producers and more to showcase their talents and create an unforgettable experience for all,” said Donna Yen, executive director of SBCE.“It’s really important to us that the ‘Taste of Santa Barbara’ is accessible to our entire community, so this year we’ve expanded our programming to offer a variety of events that appeal to all our audiences.

“We’re also committed to providing an educational platform for important conversations about our region’s food and wine businesses to help deepen connections between the community and these industries. We’re excited about this year’s program and look forward to welcoming everyone back!”

