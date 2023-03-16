‘Taste of Vine’ to raise funds for diabetes research

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute will host the return of ‘Taste of the Vine” from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Now in its 15th year, “Taste of the Vine” is SDRI’s signature fundraising event. This year’s in-person experience will bring together 18 wineries, a brewery, a distillery and a coffee company — all owned in Santa Barbara County.

A sit-down dinner prepared by Duo Catering and a live auction will be held outdoors in the museum’s courtyard. SDRI will also be offering non-alcoholic wine for the first time.

The following purveyors will pour during the two-hour tasting: Camins 2 Dreams; Chanin Wines; the Central Coast Group Project; Cutler’s Artisan Spirits; GoGi Wines; Grimm’s Bluff; Hand on Heart Wine; The Hilt Estate; Kimsey Vineyard; LaBarge Winery; Lepiane Wines; Lindquist Family Wines; Native9 Wine; Paul Lato Wines; Rusack Vineyards; Storm Wines;

Two Wolves Wines; Validation Ale; Vega Vineyard and Farm; Verdad Wine Cellars and Zaca Coffee.

To plan this special event, SDRI is working with Joy Full Events and a committee of volunteers: Wendy Thies Sell, co-chair; Tamara Free, co-chair; Judy Anticouni, Joan Arnold, Sydney Bush, Phil Carpenter,

Deborah David, Marina Delio, Katie DeWitt, Elena Engel, Deb Gibson, Connie Gillies, Mike Karmelich, Christy Madden, Christian Menard, Sherrill O’Neill and Natalie Rowe.

“Taste of the Vine” helps SDRI continue its mission of improving the health and quality of life for people impacted by diabetes, both locally and globally. Today, more than 37 million people are living with diabetes in the U.S. and 370 million worldwide

SDRI has made significant advances in research, education, care, pediatrics and pregnancy since its founding 79 years ago by American medical pioneer Dr. William Sansum, the first U.S. physician to manufacture and administer insulin in the treatment of diabetes.

With an established world class reputation for innovation in the field of type 1 diabetes, including the Artificial Pancreas system and diabetes in pregnancy, SDRI is broadening its area of expertise to address a range of

issues in type 2 diabetes in an effort to address this growing epidemic.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com