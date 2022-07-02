Tattoo removal program starts at Northern Branch Jail

COURTESY PHOTO

A tattoo removal program has begun for inmates at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has launched an inmate tattoo removal program at the Northern Branch Jail.

On Wednesday, Dr. Bernard Weinstock performed the first round of tattoo removal treatments for an inmate at the jail, which is near Santa Maria. This program has been made possible through a partnership with Dr. John Baeke and Dr. Weinstock, who attended special training on how to use the Tri-Beam laser tattoo removal machine.

The new program is designed to assist the Sheriff’s Office in the rehabilitation of inmates by removing tattoos or body art that may be deemed socially unacceptable and that could hinder their ability to reintegrate back into the community.

The NBJ Inmate Services Program plans to offer these treatments to inmates, free of charge, with appointments on a weekly basis. Criteria for participation include participation in rehabilitation programs and no current discipline reports. And sentencing must be finalized with sufficient confinement time to complete the tattoo removal process.

— Katherine Zehnder