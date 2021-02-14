Taubman Symposia to host author Ilan Stavans

ISLA VISTA — The Taubman Symposia in Jewish Studies at UCSB is hosting a discussion today with travelogue author Ilan Stavans of Amherst College.

Mr. Stavans will discuss “The Seventh Heaven: Travels through Jewish Latin America” (2020), where he talked with families of the desaparecidos in Buenos Aires, “Indian Jews” and people affiliated with neo-Nazi groups in Patagonia.

He also visits Spain to understand the long-term effects of the Inquisition, the American Southwest habitat of “secret Jews,” and Israel, where immigrants from Latin America have reshaped the Jewish state.

“The Seventh Heaven” details Mr. Stavans’s ongoing quest to find a convergence between the personal and the historical.

The discussion will take place at 3 p.m. today via this Zoom link: https://ucsb.zoom.us/j/84547231386.

In addition, copies of “The Seventh Heaven” are available for purchase from Chaucer’s Books.

— Grayce McCormick