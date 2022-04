There’s no need to rush to the Post Office to mail your returns. Tax day isn’t here yet.

Traditionally, taxes are due April 15, but this year, the filing deadline for both federal and California taxes is Monday.

The reason is today’s a holiday in Washington, D.C.: Emancipation Day. Normally that’s celebrated on April 16, but it’s being celebrated today because April 16 this year falls on a Saturday.

— Dave Mason