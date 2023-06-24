Tax revenues up in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara is seeing more money from its sales and transient occupancy (tourist) taxes.

Santa Barbara reports significant increases in tax revenues of both kinds over last year’s numbers.

The city of Santa Barbara received $6.6 million in sales tax revenue during the quarter ending March 31, which is 2.5% above the same quarter last year and 11.1% above budget.

The city has collected $21.5 million in sales tax through the March quarter, which is the third quarter of the city’s fiscal year. For fiscal year 2023, the city’s sales tax revenue budget is $26.6 million.

The city of Santa Barbara collected $2.7 million in transient occupancy taxes in May 2023.

TOT revenues in May 2023 were about 9% above the monthly budget, showing a rebound in hotel activity in line with the expectation of strong spring and summer months. Year-to-date, TOT revenues are coming in 10% over budget.

The city has collected $28 million through May, the 11th month in the city’s fiscal year. The city’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $28.3 million, of which $23.6 million is budgeted in the General Fund.

— Liam Hibbert