Taxes due today

Federal and California taxes are due today.

Earlier this year, the Internal Revenue Service extended the typical deadline of April 15. On March 19, the state’s Franchise Tax Board also postponed the state tax filing and payment deadline for individual taxpayers to today.

This postponement applies to individual filers whose 2020 tax returns and payments were originally due on April 15, 2021. Taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or call FTB to qualify for this postponement. FTB will waive any interest and late payment penalties that would otherwise apply if the returns are filed and the payments are made by today.

For more information, visit https://www.ftb.ca.gov/.

— Mitchell White