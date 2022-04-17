Taxes go toward government waste

COURTESY IMAGE

Tomorrow is when the minority of the country paid the majority, 52%, of the country’s taxes. It’s also that time of year we watch our money slip through our fingers to be squandered in the halls of Washington corruption and given away to people who don’t belong here.

President Joe Biden made our ears ring in pain for over a year pushing vaccines, then the booster and now, another booster and soon even a fourth. How’s that working out now that all of Washington is getting the virus?

He printed money intended to be used as the solution of all things COVID. While his administration is allocating some $3 billion to Ukraine to protect its border, our border still gets zero.

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

President Joe Biden

President Biden wants to print even more paper to add to the trillions he’s already wasting. But for what? His solution to pay for all the counterfeit cash is to tax the “super” wealthy. His administration’s reasoning is probably who will care if Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos have to kick in a few billion more?

Truth is it won’t help a thing because ultimately, they won’t pay. It makes a good story, but the uber wealthy have figured out long ago how to use the system to their advantage, and there’s nothing legally wrong with it.

So where is all this money going and what are our taxes actually paying for?

Keep in mind, numbers are fudged all over the place to protect the guilty.

With that said, the Biden administration diverted $850 million that was supposed to support the nation’s COVID-19 testing and instead used it for president’s massive self-inflicted border crisis — not to seal the border but in an attempt to take care of the mess he created, it included housing for illegal immigrants. The $2 trillion rescue bill allocated only 9% to the virus, with 91% used to bail out liberal states, bike trails, golf courses, apartment buildings, green-new-deal stuff and a myriad of other things having nothing to do with COVID.

It didn’t put milk in the fridge or gas in your tank, but it sure greased the palms of fellow Democrats.

And with all that knowledge, our own U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal and fellow Dems are asking for another $17.5 billion for COVID supplies and treatments. To add insult to injury, they want to send an additional $5 billion more overseas. Does anyone think those additional billions are going to be used any better than the billions already unaccounted for or misused?

The term “billions” is being tossed around like snowballs that eventually melt away with nothing to show for their existence. To put it in some perspective, let’s say you wanted to save a billion dollars and you can put $100 away every day. It would take you more than 27,000 years! So let’s not toss a few billion here and a few billion there as though it means nothing. It means a ton.

While American children are being indoctrinated on how to change their gender or being told white is evil, Health and Human Services allocated $129 million to care for unaccompanied illegal immigrants who are children. I’m pretty sure they’re not being brainwashed at the border; they have to wait until they start their free education.

Another $60 million goes to provide shelter for the illegal kids, and another $103 million to transport the same, which could reach $200 million. (Likely all the numbers are much much higher).

The waste doesn’t end there. The laundry list of freebies allocates millions more for resettlement, hotel rooms, facility infrastructure (not your roads and bridges), emergency mobilization, long-term foster care, airline flights, charter buses and even free cell phones. It’s a waterfall of tax dollars for people who are not supposed to be here.

American citizens are told to shut up and are ousted from school board meetings because they voice their concerns about their legal children’s education while illegal children are treated a “billion” times better. Illegal border crossing numbers are staggering with 7,000 or more a day. (Again, numbers are likely much higher).

And the story finally making headlines is once the administration does away with Title 42. (No one ever checked if any of the illegal immigrants had the virus anyway.)

America will be swarmed with a human tide like grunions flopping on the beach. So when you pay your taxes, for those of us who do, keep in mind where your money is being wasted. And even if you don’t pay taxes, just think of where those trillions that were supposed to fight COVID, keep our country safe, fix your bridges and roads are going instead. While Americans are struggling like never before; dealing with runaway inflation and extreme gas prices, there are millions of illegal immigrants enjoying the money that could have gone toward helping you, fixing your schools, your roads and insurance needs. There’s no end in sight, millions, billions of dollars will be spent to support millions living on America’s dime, with inflation, it’s America’s dollar. Everyone will be paying in more ways than you know.

Since President Biden is running the least transparent administration in history, there’s no way of knowing what’s the truth and how many more tax dollars are fluttering in the wind.

But here are some other numbers to raise your blood pressure. The massive spending bill has $17 billion — there’s that billion again — allocated to improve American ports, which sounds good considering that’s another one of Mr. Biden’s failures. However, to make the climate change crowd happy, the money will be used to transition ports from good old fossil fuel toward windmills and solar, not help improve the distribution bottleneck. That wasted money isn’t doing a darn thing about getting products moved, and, in fact, will be stolen and flow into the greedy hands of the self-proclaimed do-gooders to “save the planet.”

At the same time, it will give China even more dough to profit off solar panels and thereby help their fentanyl production.

Another $70 billion is supposedly going toward improving our electric grid, for wind energy transmission lines. Not to improve our antiquated and on the verge of collapsing power network. It’s a feel-good waste of money. When the wind doesn’t blow, you won’t be happy when your AC doesn’t come on in August.

Amtrak hasn’t turned a profit in forever and will get $66 billion (2019 Amtrak had a $33 billion maintenance backlog) more to blow on who knows what, pensions? You would hope they would fix the tracks or upgrade the trains, but don’t hold your breath.

And another $40 billion on public transit that only the homeless will use as their traveling hotel rooms.

It’s an endless list of waste and corruption. Billions were stolen in the early virus days when funds were supposed to be used for personal protective equipment. Billions more are just floating around looking for a toilet to flush it down. And we’re still being asked for billions more.

While President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are making whoop-de-dos about so many stupid things, they’re oblivious to the real world issues swirling and crumbling around them. For God sakes, c’mon man, focus!

