Taxpayer lose money over parklets

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

Did you know the Santa Barbara City Council has put taxpayers in the restaurant rental business — to lose money?

And no, you won’t get a discount on your meal when sitting on your State Street right-of-way.

A public records request revealed how much has been spent on the State Street promenade to date. The answer is over $3 million.

The restaurants with parklets on State Street are the only benefactors.

We were all behind helping the restaurants throughout the city survive during the shutdown. But they are fully operational now and have been for a while.

There are 92 restaurant parklets in the city, according to Megan Salas, parking programs supervisor, as reported April 5 in the News-Press.

In the State Street area where most of the parklets are placed, the rents for restaurants range from $4.50 per square feet to $9 per sq. feet. Triple net.

The city staff were directed by the city council to craft a parklet rental scheme that took into consideration certain factors, specified by the council.

After months of work, city staff completed and presented a detailed proposal responding fully to the assignment given by the council members. After several reviews by the council, it was agreed that the proposal would be placed on the “consent agenda” for formal, council approval.

It is important to note here that the staff proposal included a series of rent-per-square-foot options based on the different circumstances pertaining to different types of parklets the restaurants could choose from. The option with the lowest rental rate was $3 per square foot. The lowest available rent for interior restaurant space on State Street is $4.50 per square feet, and rents on State Street can be as high as $9 per square feet.

At the April 18, city council meeting, Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez raised her Fickle Finger of Fate to torpedo both the instructions given to the staff and the hard work by the staff in responding with a solution.

At the April 25 council meeting, it was proposed that all the parklets should be charged by the city a flat rate of $2 per square foot for parklet occupancy of the public right of way.

There was no rationale, except that they had received a lot of emails from restaurant owners, and they were responding to public pressure.

Well, given that there are 92 parklets, 400 letters amount to an average of 4.4 letters from each of the parklet owners and their employees. They have enjoyed rent-free outdoor space for parklets over two years. Of course, they are going to write to minimize the rent.

The rapidity with which the council coup de gras was accomplished is a little suspicious. Immediately, four other council members jumped in and voted to approve the motion. Was there an agreement to reject the staff proposal, in advance of the meeting?

Mayor Randy Rowse, the only council member experienced in the restaurant business world, voted against the motion to abandon the staff proposal.

Mayor Rowse — the former owner of Paradise Cafe (now La Paloma Cafe) on Anacapa Street — was astounded at the very rapid rejection of the proposal that had already been approved for inclusion in the consent agenda.

Councilmember Erik Fredman abstained from the vote, noting they have now made the costs of this a budgetary item and that other departments throughout the city will have to come up with the yearly amount not covering the cost of the promenade with cuts. Staff showed this cost in their presentation. The city of Santa Barbara will be in the red every year to maintain the promenade, and the city will never recoup the amount taxpayers have paid to date.

Taxpayers now face a revenue of $2 per square feet that does not cover fully, the costs of cleaning and maintaining state street, nor the costs of regulating and inspecting the parklet structures, nor does it compensate for the loss of the public right of way.

Let us ask: Do you ever get your sidewalks power washed in your neighborhood? No, but State Street has always. The cost of power washing is roughly $389,280.00 per year.

Meanwhile, city tenants at the waterfront pay 11% on their gross receipts, which is really high, but it’s been in place for years. In addition, they pay a “possessory tax,” which is the equivalent of property tax, utilities, insurance, etc., all of which constitute the cost of occupancy.

Shouldn’t they be very upset if the city, after three years of zero rent, allowed State Street restaurant expansion with customer seating on the public right-of-way for $2 net? While they pay much more in rent without such a concession from the city.

Where is the “inclusion and equity” in this?

In addition, because of the nature of the beginning of this situation, no building standards, permits, architectural renderings etc., were required to construct parklets. We’d like to talk about fairness and equity, so how does that apply here?

Taxpayers were assured that all this was a temporary measure during the pandemic. Now the parklets are becoming permanent. Why?

Under the staff-presented and council-approved schedule, everyone had the opportunity to participate in the lowest $3-per-square-foot tier, and there were many options leading up to what it would cost to cover someone else’s storefront, have a roof, etc.

We are at a loss regarding the council’s action at its April 25 meeting.

This decision also flies in the face of the recent forecast of city income deficiencies over the next two years: $1.1 million in 2024 and $4.8 million in 2025.

City departments have been instructed to reduce their budgets by 2% in 2024 and 4% in 2025. In addition, the city is facing a serious, long-term deficit in funding retirement pensions and benefits, amounting to $344.5 million in 2021. Inflation and higher wages will make this number higher in 2023.

Keith Martini, the city’s finance director, is quoted as saying that other challenges the city faces are deferred maintenance, inflation, labor costs and difficulties in hiring employees. Also, there’s the challenge of affording wage increases.

We ask again. Why is the Santa Barbara City Council getting us into a loss-making rental scheme?

On Monday, local businessmen expressed their strong opinions on the future of State Street retail businesses. They are David Weinert, a local retail developer, and Kevin Boss, a local business owner and downtown property owner. They sent their statement via email to all the members of the city council.

Here is a summary of their opening statement. There is much more!

“The closure of State Street has been a disaster for downtown retail and the long-term closure of State Street will destroy its appeal as a retail center. We are seeing well-known and established businesses leave State Street to move to Montecito, or elsewhere. We know from talking to these businesses why they are leaving State Street.

“Their sales are dropping. Major issues are unchecked vagrancy downtown; inability to receive deliveries on State Street; lack of access for customer pick-ups or drop-offs.

“Some businesses are leaving, or want to leave, because the degraded appearance and feel of downtown no longer matches their brands. Others are tired of being crowded out by seating from nearby restaurants & bars into the streets. Many long-time customers tell them they avoid downtown as much as possible.”

