TAYLOR, Kathleen

Wife. Mom. Mom-in-law. Nana. Friend. Since a near life-ending episode 24 years ago, she made a miraculous comeback and put up with numerous health setbacks, never once with an attitude or complaining. No matter her own opinions, she welcomed and talked to absolutely everyone and was inclusive of all. She ventured on long international tours and domestic road trips with her family, making priceless memories even when it was difficult. She loved fiercely – her kids, her adopted kids, her friends, her neighbors, and of course her beloved “grandies” who were the apple of her eye. Mom, you set an example for us all, put up one heck of a fight, and were truly one of a kind. Rest easy in Heaven

… we love you. see you soon