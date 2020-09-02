Taylor leads Dodgers past Diamondbacks

Chris Taylor drove in four runs and Dodger pitching retired 20 of the final 24 Arizona Diamondback hitters to lead L.A. to a 6-3 win on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Taylor’s night also included two run-scoring doubles. His two-bagger in the sixth drove in L.A.’s final two runs. Julio Urias improved to 3-0 on the mound with six solid innings.

Urias allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.

At 27-10, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball and they have a five-game lead over second-place San Diego in the National League West. L.A. has won nine of its last 11 games.

In other Major League Baseball news, the San Francisco Giants erupted in Colorado for a 23-5 shallacking of the Rockies. Alex Dickerson finished 5-for-6 with three home runs and six runs batted in for the Giants. Brandon Crawford also homered and drove in six runs, and Donovan Solano finished 4-for-6 with six runs batted in.

It’s the first time since 1901 that a team has had three players drive in at least six runs in the same game.

