TAYLOR, Meredith Chaffin McKittrick

Meredith Chaffin McKittrick Taylor, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the side of her beloved husband Al, on July 26, 2021, at the age of 90.

Meredith was born and raised in Los Angeles, Ca. Her parents were Dr. Lawrence Chaffin and Mildred Chaffin. She graduated from Smith College in 1952. Meredith spent most of her adult life in Santa Barbara, Ca. In 1997, she began spending the summer months at Black Butte Ranch, where she became a cherished part of the Sisters, Or. community.

Besides raising four children, she was actively involved in the All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, Church of Transfiguration in Sisters, and other non-profit organizations in Santa Barbara and Sisters. She valued most being with her family and friends, including the group of lifelong friends she met at Marlborough School. She was an accomplished bridge player, an avid reader, and loved the arts. She stayed active by taking walks around Black Butte, swimming, hiking on the Metolius River, and playing golf.

Meredith is survived by her husband Al, her first husband, Dr. James McKittrick: her brother, Larry; children, Mimi (Dennis), Jim (Diane), Peter (Jennifer) and Ann (Lee); grandchildren, Evan (Caitlin), Heather (Miles), Timothy, Megan and Brian; and last, but definitely not least, great-grandson Amos.

She will be remembered for her intellect, quick wit and generosity. She believed in a lifelong commitment to self-improvement and was able to mentor and help many people in her communities along the way. She will be put to rest at her family plot at San Gabriel Cemetery in Los Angeles in a private ceremony.