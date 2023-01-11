TCM festival to honor Brandenstein, Tamblyn

Patrizia von Brandenstein COURTESY PHOTOS

Russ Tamblyn

Turner Classic Movies plans to honor Oscar-winning production designer Patrizia von Brandenstein and actor, dancer, choreographer, director and artist Russ Tamblyn during the 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood April 13-16.

Festival passes for the annual event are currently on sale.

Each year the festival pays tribute to a select group of individuals whose work in Hollywood has left a lasting impact on film. Ms. Von Brandenstein earned critical acclaim for her work on ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ (1993) and the Academy Award for best art direction in “Amadeus” (1984).

Mr. Tamblyn’s early training as a gymnast prepared him for one of his earliest roles in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (1954). He subsequently earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in “Peyton Place” (1957).

All four films will be screened at the Festival with introductions from Ms. Von Brandenstein and Mr. Tamblyn. Both will sit down with TCM hosts in Club TCM for extended conversations about their lives and work.

“We spend so much time talking about actors and directors, but filmmaking is a collaborative art. Patrizia has been at the top of her game for a long time, and we’re honored to be able to shine this spotlight on her and her craft,” Ben Mankiewicz, TCM primetime host and official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival, said in a news release. “Her movies have the unmistakable touch of her art and impeccable taste.”

“Aside from being one of the really good guys in this business, it’s no accident that Russ was in three of the most seminal movies from the 1950s and early ‘60s,” said Mr. Mankiewicz. “It’s impossible to think of the musicals ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ and ‘West Side Story’ without him, and then in between those he made this delicious drama, ‘Peyton Place.’ ”

The theme of this year’s festival is “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” celebrating film legacies: stories told and retold over generations that have shaped our identities, shared culture, and values. The festival will put a special spotlight on the legacy of Warner Bros. to mark the studios’ 100th anniversary.

To learn more about the festival, visit filmfestival.tcm.com.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com