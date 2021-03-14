TCM film festival set for May 6-9

COURTESY PHOTO

TCM host Ben Mankiewicz is part of the TCM Classic Film Festival, which will take place virtually May 6-9.

The TCM Classic Film Festival will run virtually May 6-9.

The festival will run on the TCM network and, for the first time, within the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on HBO Max.

The 12th annual festival will open with a 60th anniversary screening of “West Side Story” (1961) with stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn giving new and exclusive interviews. This much-anticipated cast reunion will air on TCM and be available, simultaneously, on HBO Max for opening night at 5 p.m. May 6.

“We’re thrilled to expand this year’s virtual festival across two platforms — linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from,” said Pola Changnon, general manager of Turner Classic Movies. “The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan — whether they’re new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles.”

This year’s festival will feature four days of programming on TCM and HBO Max. Cable subscribers can tune in to TCM for an extensive lineup of iconic classic films, presented by TCM hosts and joined by special guests. Starting the same day, HBO Max subscribers can navigate to the Classics Curated by TCM Hub to find more classic movies, exclusive film discussions and interviews with special guests and TCM hosts, panels and presentations. There will be new film introductions by the TCM hosts and rarely seen behind-the-scenes footage.

For more information, go to filmfestival.tcm.com.

— Gerry Fall