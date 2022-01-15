TCM salutes Sidney Poitier with two days of movies



TCM is honoring Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier by presenting his movies on Feb. 19 and 20. Feb. 20 would have been the 95th birthday for Mr. Poitier, who died Jan. 6.

Turner Classic Movies is celebrating actor Sidney Poitier’s life and career by presenting his movies on Feb. 19 and 20.

Feb. 20 would have been Mr. Poitier’s 95th birthday. His work in Hollywood began with his first major film, “No Way Out,” in 1950, and Mr. Poitier was the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor in 1964 with “Lilies of the Field.”

His long career included directing nine films, and he was also the ambassador from the Bahamas to Japan. (Mr. Poitier was born in Miami, but was a Bahamian who grew up in the nation.)

Mr. Poitier was granted a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 1974, received the Kennedy Center Honor in 1995 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barack Obama.

Here’s the TCM schedule for Feb. 19 and 20, with movie descriptions provided by the network and a few extra details from the News-Press.

The times are from TCM. Movies might screen three hours earlier, depending on whether you get an East Coast or West Coast feed. To be certain, check the programming guide on your TV.

Feb. 19

8 p.m. “In the Heat of the Night” (1967): A black police detective from the North forces a bigoted Southern sheriff to accept his help with a murder investigation. Mr., Poitier plays Detective Virgil Tibbs, and Rod Steiger portrays Sheriff Gillespie.

10 p.m. “The Defiant Ones” (1958): Two convicts, a white racist and an angry black man, escape while chained to each other. Mr. Poitier stars with Tony Curtis.

Midnight. “A Warm December” (1972): A doctor visiting London falls for a mysterious woman.

Feb. 20

2 a.m. “Cry, the Beloved Country” (1952): A South African minister travels to Johannesburg to find his missing son.

4 a.m. “Something of Value” (1957): Childhood friends end up on opposite sides of a bloody African uprising.

6:15 a.m. “Good-bye, My Lady” (1956): A stray dog brings together a young boy and an old man in the Georgia swamps.

8:15 a.m. “Edge of the City” (1957): An army deserter and a black dock worker join forces against a corrupt union official.

10 a.m. “No Way Out” (1950): A racist gangster forces a black doctor to tend to his injuries.

12 p.m. “Blackboard Jungle” (1955): Idealistic teacher Richard Dadler (Glenn Ford) confronts the realities of juvenile delinquency. Mr. Poitier plays Gregory W. Miller, and the late Santa Barbara resident Anne Francis portrays Richard’s wife, Anne.

2 p.m. “To Sir, With Love” (1967): A substitute teacher changes the lives of the slum children in his class.

4 p.m. “Lilies of the Field” (1963): An itinerant handyman in the Southwest gets a new outlook on life when he helps a group of German nuns build a chapel. Mr. Poitier’s performance in this movie led him to win the Oscar for best actor.

6 p.m. “A Patch of Blue” (1965): A blind white girl falls in love with a black man.