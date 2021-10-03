TCM to salute Jane Powell

Turner Classic Movies will honor legend Jane Powell with a programming tribute on Oct. 16.

Ms. Powell, an actress known for great musicals such as “Royal Wedding” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” died Sept. 16. She was 92.

Here’s the schedule. Times are Eastern, so you may need to adjust three hours unless you know your channel is on an East Coast schedule.

Noon. “Luxury Liner” (1948). The daughter of a ship’s captain becomes a seagoing cupid.

2 p.m. “Small Town Girl” (1953). A sheriff’s daughter falls for a playboy arrested for speeding.

4 p.m. “Royal Wedding” (1951). A brother-and-sister musical team find romance when they tour to London for Elizabeth II’s wedding. With Fred Astaire (who does some dancing on a ceiling!).

6 p.m. “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (1954). When their older brother marries, six lumberjacks decide to go courting.

— Dave Mason