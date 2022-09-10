Teacher’s Fund ‘Back-to-School’ supplies drive kicks off

COURTESY PHOTO

Village Properties Realtors Renee Grubb, left, and Brianna Johnson, hold a sign for the Teacher’s Fund, a program aimed at providing needed school supplies to students in the community.

The Teacher’s Fund has kicked off its 2022 Back-to-School Supplies drive, aimed at ensuring students have access to needed supplies throughout the school year.

The drive began on Sept. 1 and will continue through Oct. 13, offering community members the ability to sponsor requests made by teachers, such as art supplies, noise-canceling headphones, cozy rugs, scientific calculators, electronics, storage solutions, learning toys, social-emotional books and more. Donors can buy a specific item or make a general donation. Donors will receive social media mentions, a chance to win one of numerous prizes and other recognition.

“The community has been so giving over the years. We know they’ll step up for our hard-working teachers who play such important roles in the lives of our children,” said Village Properties Realtor Brianna Johnson.

The Teacher’s Fund was established 20 years ago by the owners of Village Properties. Since being founded the fund has raised more than $1.9 million for community schools, with high hopes to surpass $2 million by the end of the current supplies drive by meeting a goal of $75,000.

“I have been so touched by the generosity of parents, friends, business owners and other community members in supporting our classrooms,” Johnson said. “I have no doubt we can reach this goal.”

For more information on the Teacher’s Fund, visit teachersfund.org.

— Matt Smolensky