Teachers’ Fund drive exceeds $60,000 goal

VILLAGE PROPERTIES PHOTO

From left, members of the Teacher’s Fund organizing committee are Sheela Hunt, Leanne Wood, Ivonne Arroyo, Renee Grubb, Brianna Johnson, Dianne Johnson, Candace Cavaletto, Alyssa Jones and Angel Speier. Not pictured is Amy Abbott.

Santa Barbara-area teachers welcoming students back to their classrooms this fall will do so buoyed by more than $62,000 raised by the local nonprofit Teachers’ Fund.

This year’s annual Back-to-School Drive was especially meaningful — and needed — as teachers bought new tools, learning materials and otherwise equipped their classrooms for students making the transition back to in-person learning.

Community members and local businesses eagerly answered the calls for help, driving the donation total beyond the goal of $60,000.

Donors also sponsored individual teachers’ requests for making learning even richer through specialty art, language and math subscriptions — and more comfortable, with adjustable work benches and classroom rugs and adaptable for new indoor-outdoor learning environments.

“I’m thrilled students are back in the classroom, alongside friends and the rest of the school community where they learn best and have strong in-person support,” said Brianna Johnson, event co-chair for Village Properties Realtors, who had the idea for the first drive back in 2019.

“And I’m so appreciative to businesses and community members who are helping ensure students have what it takes to help make that transition as successfully as possible.”

Renee Grubb, owner of Village Properties Realtors and founder of the Teachers’ Fund, said the generosity of the community never ceases to amaze her.

She praised the tireless effort of the full committee: Ms. Johnson, Amy Abbott, Sheela Hunt, Angel Speier, Dianne Johnson, Candace Cavaletto, Alyssa Jones, Ivonne Arroyo and Leanne Wood. “It’s a team effort, and this team works so hard to make sure as many classrooms as possible get badly needed support.”

All money raised from the fundraiser goes directly to local K-12 teachers to help them buy educational materials that enhance their students’ learning.

The Teachers’ Fund was created in 2002 by the owners of Village Properties as a way for teachers to request much needed supplies for their classrooms.

Since then, the fund has donated more than $1.8 million to Santa Barbara-area schools, with 100 percent of the funds raised given directly to teachers for their classrooms.

For more information about the Teachers’ Fund, visit teachersfund.org.

For information about Village Properties, visit www.villagesite.com.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com