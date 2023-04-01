Tech Help” at Santa Maria Library

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library will offer the next two sessions of “Tech Help” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and April 15.

Participants meet one-on-one with library staff for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing library resources on a personal smart device. Sessions are available by appointment only by calling the library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Participants can learn how to access and download ebooks and audiobooks using apps available for free with a library card. They are encouraged to bring their own devices to learn how to enjoy library resources at home. Library users can receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices to ensure online privacy.

The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or applications that require users to input sensitive information.

Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary. For more information, call the library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994.

— Marilyn McMahon