Tech help at Santa Maria library

Tech Help Saturdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and July 23 at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Participants meet one-on-one with library staff for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing library resources on a personal smart device. Sessions are available by appointment only by calling the library at 805- 925-0994, ext. 8562.

Participants can learn how to access and download ebooks and audiobooks using apps available for free with a library card. They are encouraged to bring their own devices to learn how to use library resources at home.

Library users can receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices to ensure online privacy. The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or applications that require users to input sensitive information.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

The library’s next Valley Reads Book Club meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall. The club will discuss “1984” by George Orwell.

This classic dystopian novel explores the vulnerability of all-powerful states, liberty and censorship and political propaganda.

Patrons interested in participating in Valley Reads Book Club can register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com