Ted McToldridge, Santa Barbara Zoo’s first director, dies

COURTESY PHOTO

Edward “Ted” McToldridge was the first director, and first employee, of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Edward “Ted” McToldridge, Santa Barbara Zoo’s first director, has died.

Mr. McToldridge was hired as the zoo’s first employee in 1964 as the park superintendent. The title later changed to zoo director, and under his leadership, the zoo grew to a multi-million dollar non-profit organization.

Mr. McToldridge was known for often caring for the zoo’s animals and tending to the grounds himself during his tenure. He’s remembered for having a special eye for the aesthetics of the zoo grounds, from the landscaping to the animal exhibits he designed and built himself.

“Ted dedicated his life to building the Santa Barbara Zoo,” Rich Block, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo, said in a statement. “His passion for animal care ran deep, and his vision and dream for what this place could be has truly become a reality that millions of guests from near and far get to enjoy today. Ted instilled in us the privilege we share working in the care and conservation of the animals at the Zoo. He cherished his staff and animals so much and leaves a tremendous legacy for us all. He will be dearly missed.”

Mr. McToldridge was born in London, England, in 1930. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children Tina York, Terri Stewart, Teddy McToldridge and Tara Weilbacher; and his grandchildren Zechariah, Elijah and Jude York; Lauren, Samantha and Jack Stewart; Colten, Daisy, Scarlet and Talon McToldridge; and Marie and Finley Weilbacher.

In lieu of flowers, the McToldridge family asked for donations to be sent to the Santa Barbara Zoo in Mr. Toldridge’s memory.

