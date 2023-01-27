Ted Nash’s concert at museum

SANTA BARBARA — On Feb. 12, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art will present “Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance and Evolution.”

The free concert will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara.

The concert will feature student composers, performers and writers from a workshop led by Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Ted Nash. They explore the idea of transformation, both personal and collective.

The backdrop for this performance will be created by students, ages 12–14, who are enrolled in the museum’s Emerging Teens Program. The backdrop is inspired by the exhibit “Out of Joint: Joan Tanner,” on view Feb. 12 – May 14 at the museum.

— Caleb Beeghly