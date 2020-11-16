Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation seeking donations

SANTA BARBARA — The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is asking for additional donations for Project Turkey this year, due to increased financial constraints.

The annual Project Turkey helps food-insecure families with a child facing pediatric cancer in the Tri-County areas with grocery gift cards and food baskets.

Because of COVID-19, many families have had to leave work to care for their sick child, and TBCF is asking the community to help these families enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

TBCF will deliver the donated items to the hospitals, clinics and homes and have a goal of helping 50 families with donations.

Individuals are encouraged to donate $25 and $50 grocery gift cards and deliver (or mail) food baskets to TBCF’s office at 3892 State St, Suite 220.

Pick-ups can also be arranged if needed.

Requested food items include: boxed instant potatoes, boxed stuffing mix, canned cranberry sauce, canned vegetables, Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider, canned sweet potatoes, canned pumpkin yams, pie filling/pie crust, corn, canned soup, canned broth, canned fruit, Hot Coco mini packets, Marshmallows Dinner, rolls and cookies.

Items must be donated/mailed by Monday, with the mailing address: Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Attn: Project Turkey, 3892 State St, Suite 220, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

To learn more about Project Turkey or to make a donation, visit https://www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org/project-holiday.

— Grayce McCormick