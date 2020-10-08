Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director

COURTESY PHOTO

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation announced its new full-time executive director starting on Oct. 19.

Dr. Corey A. Pahanish will now oversee all programs and operations of the organization.

He comes to TBCF from another executive director position at the Bayside Community Center since 2014, highlighting his nonprofit experience.

Dr. Pahanish holds a master’s degree in leadership studies, becoming a first-generation college graduate with a PhD.

He experienced the death of his father when he was 10 months old, and lived in a low-income home with his mother, which he believes instilled his sense of social justice and passion.

He broke the cycle of his family’s poverty, and credits his success to mentors and allies who helped him heal.

For more information on the TBCF, visit https://www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org/.

— Grayce McCormick