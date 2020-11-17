Teddy Bear Foundation looking for donations

Each year, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) spreads holiday cheer to families in the tri-counties who have a child battling cancer, and their siblings. The organization looks to the community to help secure several hundred gifts during the months of November and December.

This year, Teddy Bear’s greatest needs are donations of $25 Amazon gift cards for teens and new, unwrapped toys for kids ages 6-11 valued at $25 each. These will be among the gifts given to over 200 children in need at their holiday drive-thru event in December. In addition to the $25 gifts, Teddy Bear Foundation will be sponsoring 35 families (85 children) through its Project Christmas Program.

To donate toys and Amazon gift cards valued at $25 each, or to sponsor a family, community members are welcome to drop them off or ship them to: Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Attn: Holiday Party, 3892 State Street, Suite 220, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. To sign-up to donate, please visit their website at www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org/project-holiday or call (805)962-7466.

— Gerry Fall