Teddy Bear Picnic scheduled for May 21 at Montecito Club

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s third annual Teddy Bear Picnic is set for May 21 at the upper lawn of the Montecito Club, 920 Summit Road in Montecito.

It is one of TBCF’s two signature fundraising events and celebrates the nonprofit’s focus on community, family and support.

The event offers a variety of activities including a competitive Cornhole Tournament with prizes, lawn games, a sledding hill, sack races, henna tattoos, face painting and a photo booth inside a vintage VW Bus provided by Traveling Photo Bus. Other activities include floral crown making, wine pulls, jewelry pulls, drawings and live music by Josh Jenkins.

Guests can purchase tickets at teddybearcancerfoundation.org/picnic. Tickets are $125 each for table seats or $75 to be seated on a blanket on the lawn and $50 for children under 12.

Attendees will be treated to a buffet-style picnic lunch from the Montecito Club, ice cream from Dave’s Drip House and wine poured by Brittany Rice, winemaker at Sunstone Winery and owner of Millesime Cellars. All activities (excluding the Cornhole Tournament) are included with each ticket purchase.

Sofie Langhorne and Deborah Stanley, both of whom sit on the TBCF’s board of directors and are event sponsors, will co-chair the Teddy Bear Picnic.

“I love that this is a family-friendly event that I can share with my grandchildren,” said Ms. Stanley, whose granddaughter is a pediatric cancer survivor. “They look forward to this event every year, and I’m so pleased to be able to support such a wonderful organization.”

TBCF’s mission is to advocate for families living in the Tri-counties who have a child with cancer by providing financial, emotional and educational support. In 2022, TBCF significantly expanded its programming to include additional funding for gas and hotel stays during out-of-town treatment, additional direct financial aid and more counseling programs, including individual and couples counseling and the re-opening of their Bear Necessities program, which provides support during extraordinary circumstances.

Since its founding in 2002, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has provided more than $2,500,000 in direct financial aid to families. It also offers emotional support groups and one-on-one counseling in both English and Spanish for parents, children and teens.

Its educational advocacy program provides tutoring and neuropsychological assessments to assist children who are re-entering the school system. To learn more about TBCF, visit teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

For more information about the Teddy Bear Picnic, contact Kirsten Stuart at 805-308-9943 or kirsten@teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

