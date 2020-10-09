TEDx SantaBarbara to spotlight local environmental experts

TEDxSantaBarbara and the Community Environmental Council are holding “COUNTDOWN,” a two-part, all-day event with a panel of local experts discussing solutions to climate change.

On Saturday, the free, online event will feature four local environmental experts from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Steve Finkel, White Buffalo Land Trust Founder/President, will discuss “our land”; Katie Hershfelt, Cultivate Events Founder/Director, will discuss “our food”; Corey Hoven, Next Energy Technologies Co-Founder/Chief Technology Officer, will discuss “our buildings”; and Sharyn Main, Community Environmental Council Director of Climate Resilience, will discuss “our resiliency.”

Each expert will share community-based climate action occurring in the region, and end with a panel discussion to answer audience questions asked live.

In the morning, there will be five curated sessions from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with more than 50 speakers, including Al Gore, Don Cheadle, Jane Fonda and other celebrities, activists, business leaders, scientists and politicians, who will speak to themes of leadership and action as it relates to the environment.

COUNTDOWN is part of the global TED COUNTDOWN initiative, aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

To attend, register at TEDxSantaBarbara.com or watch at Facebook.com/TEDxSantaBarbara.

— Grayce McCormick