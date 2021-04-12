TEDxSantaBarbara and CEC announce spring Making Waves series

TEDxSantaBarbara and the Community Environmental Council announced the spring series of Making Waves: Conversations with Influencers and Disruptors, a weekly online broadcast on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. starting April 14.

The series features subject matter experts and change makers from around the world sharing insights on the current pandemic, along with sustainability, creativity and social justice.

The series is broadcast online, and it is free and open to the public. To register for individual events and find more information, visit TEDxSantaBarbara.com.

The first episode of the spring series marks the milestone 50th speaker for the Making Waves series, which launched as a way to keep critical conversations flowing when it became clear that COVID would prevent the annual TEDxSantaBarbara conference from happening in 2020.

“Since pivoting to a digital platform due to the global pandemic, we’ve been able to host renowned international speakers who may not have normally been able to travel to Santa Barbara. In turn, this has expanded our reach to engage global audiences on today’s critical issues and enrich our local community with diverse international perspectives,” said Mark Sylvester, TEDxSantaBarbara executive producer.

The announcement of this Making Waves lineup comes during Earth Month, as CEC gears up to host its Virtual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival April 22 through 24 (details are available at SBEarthDay.org). Three of CEC’s staff will join the Making Waves lineup to speak to ways our community can come together to address today’s most urgent issues.

Michael Chiacos, CEC’s energy and climate program director, will present straightforward solutions CEC is driving forward to address climate change locally and, in turn, on a global scale.

Jennifer Hernández, CEC’s energy and climate program associate, will provide perspective on local climate justice efforts, which recognize that people who have been marginalized by deeply-rooted systems of power, oppression and inequality are also the hardest hit by climate change.

Allegra Roth, CEC’s food and climate program manager, will share insights on issues facing the world’s food supply during the pandemic, how this connects with and fuels the climate crisis and what individuals can do about it locally.

“The sustainability, social justice, creativity and public health issues lifted up in the Making Waves series are heavily interrelated — we can’t address any one without the others, and it will take a hefty amount of courage and creativity to build solutions,” said Sigrid Wright, CEC’s CEO/executive director.

For full information and registration for the Making Waves speaker series events, visit TEDxSantaBarbara.com.

