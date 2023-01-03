Teen anime night at the library

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library invites teens interested in anime or manga for a night of fun. A special after-hours evening event gives teens a chance to meet with peers and enjoy a meal, a movie, and themed crafts. Registration is required and can be completed at the Youth Services desk or at the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Teen Anime Night will be held on Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall. The library is located at 421 South McClelland St., Santa Maria.

Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. On Facebook, search for Santa Maria Public Library and on Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Hours of operation and more information about the library and its resources are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division at 805)-925-0994, ext. 8564.

— Katherine Zehnder