Teen Job Fair planned for Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, as well as the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, invite Santa Maria Valley employers to participate in the Teen Job Fair on April 13.

This free event, targeting high school students ages 15 through 18, will take place at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S McClelland St., Santa Maria.

An objective of the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is “employing teens as a deterrent strategy to prevent them from engaging in juvenile crime and gang involvement.” This event will provide teens with the opportunity to find jobs in the area, which according to the event organizers, will “enhance the quality of life of community teens.”

Employers represented at the event will be offered free ad-space in the Summer Recreation Guide. Additionally, a pre-event mixer will be held for the employers catered by the McClelland Street Market.

If employers register by March 31, they will be entered into a drawing for a free picnic for 10 people at an upcoming Concerts in the Park series event in the city.

Employers Interested in participating can register online at www.bit.ly/TJRF2023.

