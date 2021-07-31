Teen pool party at aquatic center

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety are hosting a teen pool party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, 600 S. McClelland St.

The free Santa Maria event with a disc jockey provides a safe end-of-summer social experience for teens in grades 7 through 12. No registration is required, and snacks will be provided.

The mission of the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is to prevent violence through safe and healthy opportunities. In partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, resources and programs are offered to youth to prevent their involvement in criminal activity, drug use and gangs.

Efforts include providing teenagers with monthly bus passes, planning free recreation programming in neighborhoods, organizing field trips, promoting the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center as a safe place and offering job exploration, leadership and employment opportunities.

For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or email dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Marilyn McMahon