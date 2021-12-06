Teen Star finalists announced

The 10 Teen Star finalists were announced Sunday.

The finalists in the annual Santa Barbara singing competition are Audrey Harmand, Bridget DeVine, Grace Hu, Haley Ellis, Holly Hadsall, Joanne Tudor, Melody Hilario, Rebecca Jamgochian and Shelby Kernisant.

Alternates are Allison Ray and Noelle Hadsall.

The Finale Showcase for Teen Star will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Granada, 1214 State St. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 15 at The Granada’s box office.

Teen Star was started in 2010 to support performing arts programs in local schools. Proceeds from Teen Star benefit young people in performing arts in Santa Barbara County, according to teenstar.us.

Photos of the 10 finalists and comments from Executive Producer Joseph Lambert will appear in Tuesday’s News-Press.

