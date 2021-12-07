Teen Star is back

Producer discusses finalists and the first live show since 2020

Andie Bronstad is excited as she hears she’s named Teen Star in 2020. The Santas Barbara singing competition will hold its first competitive show in two years in February at The Granada.

Sophia Schuster and Andie Bronstad reacted with excitement in 2019 and 2020 respectively when they stood on the Arlington Theatre stage and heard the news.

They were named Teen Star for Santa Barbara County.

And that was just the start of fame for Ms. Schuster, who went on to become an “American Idol” contestant.





The finalists are: from left to right, top to bottom, Audrey Harmand, Bridget DeVine, Grace Hu, Sophie Hernandez, Haley Ellis, Holly Hadsall, Joanne Tudor, Melody Hilario, Rebecca Jamgochian.













Shelby Kernisant

“I think what led me to win Teen Star is just being true to myself,” Ms. Schuster told the News-Press later, referring to her risky song choice of “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece.”

“American Idol” producers learned about her Teen Star victory, and that started her journey to the TV show.

This year’s Teen Star finalists, who were announced Sunday for the first competition since 2020, shouldn’t be too surprised if “American Idol” pays attention again.

“They’re watching what we’re doing,” Executive Producer Joseph Lambert told the News-Press on Monday. He added that “American Idol” has reached out to probably five or six of the vocalists who have competed on Teen Star since Mr. Lambert started the show in 2010 to raise money for performing arts programs in local schools and create scholarships.

And Mr. Lambert noted that others besides “American Idol,” including many labels and producers, pay attention to Teen Star.

This year’s competition will present the 10 finalists singing at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Granada in Santa Barbara.

It’s the first show with an audience since 2020 and the first competitive Teen Star in two years as well. Last year’s show was a virtual presentation of singers, but an overall winner wasn’t chosen.

“This year we are so excited not only to be back on stage, but to be on The Granada stage, where we were several years ago,” Mr. Lambert said. “The kids are excited about being on the prestigious Granada stage.”

He talked about why Teen Star, which is open to students in grades 7-12 throughout Santa Barbara County, has become such a major event.

“I think it’s a very rare opportunity where kids are able to showcase their talent on such a prestigious stage such as The Granada or The Arlington,” Mr. Lambert said.

“For two minutes, 30 seconds, all eyes are on them,” he said, referring to the typical length of a song. “I think it surprises people in the community to see such terrific talent throughout all of Santa Barbara County.”

As they prepare for the competition, students get to work with a mentor, and previous ones have included rock stars Kenny Loggins of Montecito and Alan Parsons of Goleta.



Alternatives were Allison Ray, left, and Noelle Hadsall.

This year’s mentor is Tariqh Akoni, who’s the music director for singer Josh Groban.

The winner will get the experience of being recorded in a studio. The 2020 winner, Miss Bronstad, is currently recording with Mr. Parsons.

Mr. Lambert said the 2022 winner will be recorded in a studio by Ben Margulies, who produces Mariah Carey’s albums. Ben Margulies Studios is in Santa Barbara.

This year’s judges include Erik Stein, casting director for PCPA, the theater company based at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. Mr. Lambert said the other two judges will be announced in January.

He noted that this year’s top 10 finalists are all female. “It’s very unusual that we would not have (at least) one male in the top 10.”

Mr. Lambert noted judges are looking for “vocal talent, stage presence and the ability to wow the audience. It’s all about having high quality vocal talent. This show is going to be no different from all the other shows. It’s about the best talent.

“And we have a very diverse group with various styles of music,” he said.

This year’s finalists in the Santa Barbara singing competition are Audrey Harmand, Bridget DeVine, Grace Hu, Sophie Hernandez, Haley Ellis, Holly Hadsall, Joanne Tudor, Melody Hilario, Rebecca Jamgochian and Shelby Kernisant.

Alternates are Allison Ray and Noelle Hadsall, Holly’s younger sister.

The finalists and alternates were chosen by a team of three judges who watched videos of contestants, called them back for live auditions and determined the top 10.

Mr. Lambert discussed the finalists.

He credited Audrey Harmand’s perseverance, enthusiasm and vocal training in getting the spot on Teen Star. She’s a junior at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

Bridget DeVine, a Santa Barbara High School senior, is a returning finalist who made it to the final round in the 2020 competition. Besides singing well, Bridget has a talent for communicating with the audience, Mr. Lambert said.

Grace Hu, a Dos Pueblos sophomore, has “a powerful, beautiful voice,” Mr. Lambert said.

Haley Ellis, a senior at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, is well-trained vocally, he said.

Mr. Lambert noted Melody Hillaro, a seventh-grader at Lompoc Valley Middle School, did an outstanding job with two songs that she sang in Spanish during her audition.

“I think what led me to win Teen Star is just being true to myself,” Sophia Schuster told the News-Press.

Holly Hadsall, a San Marcos junior, “has a beautiful well-trained voice,” Mr. Lambert said. “We’ve watched her grow up, as we have many of them. The maturity of her voice and the strength of her voice has really gotten excellent.

“The audience is going to be pleasantly surprised, to see how these finalists who have come back after a couple years, have become much stronger,” he said.

Joanne Tudor, a Dos Pueblos sophomore, has shown great control over her music and shows emotions in subtle and effective ways, Mr. Lambert said.

Rebecca Jamgochian, a junior at Olive Grove Charter School in Santa Barbara, was an alternate several years ago and “has a beautiful, expressive voice,” Mr. Lambert said.

Shelby Kernisant, a junior at Cate School in Carpinteria, “was bubbly and had the most fun with her audition,” Mr. Lambert said, adding she showed a “very soulful style.”

Sophie Hernandez, a junior at Bishop High School, also impressed the judges with her vocal talent and stage presence.

And alternates Noelle Hadsall, a seventh grader at La Colina Junior High School in Santa Barbara, and Allison Ray, a San Marcos High School sophomore, impressed judges as well with their ability and potential.

