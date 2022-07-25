Teen trails hiking program begins Friday

The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is coordinating three hiking experiences for teens in grades 7 through 12, beginning with a hike at the Black Hill Trail in Morro Bay on Friday.

Transportation to the trail will be provided from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. The shuttles will depart from the youth center at 9 a.m. and return at 2 p.m.

The series will continue with an excursion to the Reservoir Canyon Trail in San Luis Obispo on Aug. 20 and conclude with a hike of the Pismo Preserve on Sept. 17.

Preregistration is required for each hike at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, as space is limited.

For more information, call 805-925-095, Ext. 2260, or email dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Marilyn McMahon