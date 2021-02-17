Teens get artistic through library

SANTA MARIA — Teenagers can brighten up a room or space with a neon macramé rainbow wall decoration.

The Santa Maria Public Library will teach them how to make one.

Participants will receive everything needed to make this macramé project, including materials and design ideas. The program is open to teens in junior high and high school only. Registration is required.

Teenagers can register starting Saturday visiting the library’s events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994. Packs may be picked up during sidewalk pick-up service from Feb. 20-27.

Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services.

On Facebook, search for Santa Maria Public Library; on Instagram, look for: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

— Gerry Fall