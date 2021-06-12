Teens win bookmark contests

COURTESY PHOTOS

Here are the winners of the library bookmark contest at Goleta Valley Library.

Teenagers have turned the page to victory in bookmark contests at the Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley libraries.

They were invited to submit a bookmark design based on the theme, “Equity, Diversity, Inclusion: What does it mean to you?”

The contest was part of the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries’ 2021 Book to Action community reading program, which uses the graphic novel memoir by “Star Trek” actor George Takei, “They Called Us Enemy,” to explore racial justice, social inclusion, and equality.

Winners from the Santa Ynez Valley libraries hold their certificates.

“The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries received many wonderful entries that were beautiful, empathetic and thought-provoking,” the library system said in a news release.

Winners received a certificate and a gift card for a free smoothie from sponsor Blenders in the Grass.

Winners from the Goleta Valley Library are Dulce Perez, Eva Worthey, Lauren Hubbs and Natalie Myers-Johansing. Honorable Mentions went to Annabelle Aslanian, Lauren Doyle, Junior Duran, Tera El-Aaidi, Roxane Martinez, Sophia Regan, Devon Robinson, Aliyah Stiles, Nora Tatjes and Jaden Van Wingerden.

Winners from the Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are: for best Interpretation of theme: Jessica Xu, Gabriela Navarro, and Reiner Zhang; for best artwork, Nolan Waters, Adam Marmorstein and Helen Pruitt-Kennett; and for message impact, Charlotte Hecker, Brandon Williams and Gray Arredondo. Honorable Mentions went to Alex Gorski, Miu Ono and Addison Osta Smith. All of the winning entries were submitted by Dunn School students.

The winning designs can be viewed at www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/youth/teens/teen-bookmark-design-contest-winners.

Printed copies of the bookmarks will be available to library patrons through the end of July.

“We thank all the teens who took the time to participate in the contest, and to share their responses to the issues, which are both global and personal. The designs are hopeful, arresting, beautiful,” said Solvang Library branch supervisor Carey McKinnon.

Book to Action continues at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries with guest speakers, crafts and films through July 31. For more information, go to goletavalleylibrary.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com