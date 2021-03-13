TEMKIN, Robert Harrison

February 18, 1937 – March 8, 2021

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Harrison Temkin on March 8, 2021 of natural causes. Bob was the third son of Louis and Lee Temkin. He was preceded in death by both parents, as well as his brothers Blair (Bud) and Sherwood (Sher).

Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended Shorewood High School and not only walked both ways through the snow to get there (or so he told his kids whenever they asked for a ride to school), but also served as the editor-in-chief of his school newspaper. Bob met the love of his life on a blind date during their freshman year of college at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. It was love at first sight with Leah. They were married two years later and welcomed their first child, Jill, a year after that. This last June they celebrated their 62nd anniversary.

Bob and Leah have two other children, but you’d never hear that from Bob. He’d tell you he had four other children, because he considered daughter Wendi’s husband Victor Babbitt, and son Gregg’s wife Catherine Temkin equally his children. And the same extends to his seven grandchildren which he would count as ten: From his first-born grandson Joshua and partner Alex Smith, through Alex and Riley Temkin, Talia Nadel and partner Joshua Goodman, Tzvi Nadel, Caitlin Babbitt and husband Jay Byrne, and Joy Babbitt.

When Josh was a baby, he had a hard time pronouncing the word “Grandpa” and somehow turned that into “Paka.” And the rest, as they say, is history. Bob became Paka from there on out for all of the grandchildren, and he could not have adored this role more. He wore this title like a badge of honor via his personalized “I’m Paka” license plate. His love of his grandchildren combined with his silly sense of humor quickly earned him the nickname of “Paka Tease.” This was the kids’ way of begging him to be silly with them and tease them. The bond between each of the grandchildren and their beloved Paka was strong as can be.

Bob showed his bride the world. Prior to meeting Bob, Leah had never traveled more than 100 miles from home. Together, they traveled extensively both to exotic destinations and to every family event.

Bob transformed himself professionally many times over the years, from real estate developer to entrepreneur of several businesses through his life. His early successes in business allowed him to indulge the two things he valued most in life: family and community. He was incredibly philanthropic, both with his time and his money. Some of the many organizations who benefited from his time and effort included the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Barbara Zoo, CALM, the Ensemble Theatre and Congregation B’nai B’rith.

To know Bob was to love him. Unless you were a car dealership or an airline. He will live on in the hearts and minds of his extensive network of friends and extended family, as well as his beloved dog, Patches. We will all sorely miss his sharp wit, warm heart, the smile in his eyes, and his unwavering devotion to family and friends.

Charitable contributions in his honor can be made to any of the following: CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation in Santa Barbara), Anti-Defamation League of Santa Barbara or Ensemble Theatre Company in Santa Barbara.