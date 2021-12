Templeton defeated the Santa Ynez girls varsity basketball team 46-41 Wednesday.

Kylie LaPointe led the Pirates with 12 points.

Giszelle had 10 points, 10 boards and two blocks

Hally had 9 points, 9 boards and three assists.

“We battled with Templeton, but came up short, trailing them the entire game by only a few points,” Coach Jennifer Rasmussen told the News-Press in an email.

Santa Ynez will play Bishop at 12:30 p.m. today for third place at Mira Monte High School.

— Dave Mason