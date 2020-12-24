Temporary bus capacity reduction

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara MTD is decreasing the number of passengers allowed on board all MTD buses through Jan. 8.

The reduction started on Wednesday, with load limits of 12 passengers allowed on a 40-foot bus and eight passengers allowed on a 30-foot bus. This is down from the previous capacity of 15 people on a 40-foot bus and 10 on a 30-foot bus, said Hillary Blackerby, planning and marketing manager for MTD.

A bus may pass up a person waiting for a bus stop if the amount of passengers onboard has already reached the limit. MTD officials apologize for any inconvenience that may result.

Passengers are asked to maintain six-foot physical distance from the bus operator and other passengers on the bus. In order to minimize contact between bus operators and passengers, passengers are directed to use the rear door of the bus for boarding and alighting. Passengers who need the ramp will be allowed to board and alight from the front door.

MTD is still not collecting fares at this time, Ms. Blackerby said.

Anyone who feels ill or is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should not board the bus. Face coverings or masks should be worn at all times and individuals should limit their bus travel to essential trips only.

— Mitchell White